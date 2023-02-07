IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shopify Trading Down 2.6 %

About Shopify

SHOP opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

