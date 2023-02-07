IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

