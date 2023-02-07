First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.21% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $4,985,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $4,497,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

