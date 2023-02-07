IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $239.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.07. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.