IFP Advisors Inc Buys 321 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $448.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.71 and its 200-day moving average is $497.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $368.20 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

