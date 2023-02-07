IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 112,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 56,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

