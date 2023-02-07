IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.