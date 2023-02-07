IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,057 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

