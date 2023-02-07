IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $460,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

