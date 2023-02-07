IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

Shares of DD stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

