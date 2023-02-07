Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,417,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PRU opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.
Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.
