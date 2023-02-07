nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 696 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $20,817.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 324 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $10,157.40.

nCino Stock Down 4.9 %

NCNO stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in nCino by 62.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

