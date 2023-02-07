IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

