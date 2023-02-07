State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.27 Million Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.