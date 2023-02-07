Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Repligen worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Repligen Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Repligen

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $192.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.46. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

