State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 93,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 4.5 %

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Shares of TECH opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.80. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.