State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 781,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 776,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

