Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,133 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

