Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Targa Resources worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 132.08%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $530,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

