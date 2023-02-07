Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New York Times worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in New York Times by 1,737.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 138.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $755,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 242.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 659,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Trading Down 0.8 %

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

