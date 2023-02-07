Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

