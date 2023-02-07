Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

