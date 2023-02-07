Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,304 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,974,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,480,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,968,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,528 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

HOG opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

