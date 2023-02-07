Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Baxter International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after buying an additional 158,284 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Baxter International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,584,000 after buying an additional 99,931 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 179,001 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

See Also

