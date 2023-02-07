Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE FLO opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

