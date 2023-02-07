Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Post by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Post by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

POST opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

