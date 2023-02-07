Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 944 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.63. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

