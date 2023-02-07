Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after acquiring an additional 278,439 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth $97,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,431,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

