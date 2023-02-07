Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 313 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

