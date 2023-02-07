Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Metropolitan Bank worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 57.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $116,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

