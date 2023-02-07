Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 551 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 439,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 90,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

