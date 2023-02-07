Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $720.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $648.51 and its 200-day moving average is $613.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $733.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.56.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.