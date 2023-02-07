Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 2,204,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,453 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,959,000 after purchasing an additional 156,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

