Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,730 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of EchoStar worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in EchoStar by 29.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Several research firms have commented on SATS. Raymond James downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

