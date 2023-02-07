Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.