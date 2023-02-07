Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Simulations Plus worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,070,010 shares in the company, valued at $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,377,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,890 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 0.4 %

SLP stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $864.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 0.53. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Articles

