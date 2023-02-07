New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,097 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of Helmerich & Payne worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 146,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. ATB Capital upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.2 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.