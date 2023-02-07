New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,124 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 3.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Popular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Popular Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

