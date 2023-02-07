Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $145.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

