New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Watsco worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Watsco Trading Down 2.9 %

Watsco Increases Dividend

NYSE:WSO opened at $305.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $319.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.61%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.