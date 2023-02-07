7,385 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 139,337 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWTX opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

