New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 70,965 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,965 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.47% of ATI worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ATI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ATI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.24.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

