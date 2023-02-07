KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 67,783 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Price Performance

EVgo stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVgo Company Profile

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.