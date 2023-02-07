New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Toro worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Toro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.