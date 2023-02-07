Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 18,510 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 433.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Tilly’s worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLYS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLYS opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

