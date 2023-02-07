KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,660,000 after buying an additional 132,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,104 shares of company stock worth $13,584,666. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

