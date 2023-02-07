Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LII. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $81,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 20.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $268.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $279.50.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

