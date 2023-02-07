Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Banner were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Banner by 831.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banner by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Banner by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

