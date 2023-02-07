Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 28.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $147.09 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

