Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,144 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

